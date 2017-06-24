43425
Penticton  

New fire boat a marvel

The wait is over for the Penticton Fire Department, who now has its hands on a badly needed new rescue boat.

The $200,000 modern machine was delivered last weekend, with crews spending the weekend training on Skaha Lake. The boat will be stationed at the Penticton Yacht Club, ready to go for rescues 12 months of the year.

“It's so great to know that the citizens of Penticton, our residents and visitors, are going to have a much safer waterfront,” Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said.

“And when people are in distress or in trouble on the lake, our firefighters feel confident to be able to out on that very big lake, when it gets very rough and crazy out there, they have a machine and vessel that’s going to take care of them,” he added.

The boat was funded in large part by the community and local organizations, including $15,000 from the Penticton Yacht Club, and $10,000 from the Lakeside Resort.

“It’s just incredible to see the outpouring,” Watkinson said.

The department isn’t quite sure what it is going to do with its old 1988 Zodiac, which has been falling apart in recent years.

