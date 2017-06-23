43425

Penticton  

Don't fight bugs with oil

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says some members of the public have started using oil and other petroleum products to fight mosquito larvae in standing water.

Don’t do that.

RDOS crews out spreading larvicide this year have observed slick substances poured into water that are able to float out or leach into local lakes and creeks.

The district says the practice can lead to serious environmental impacts, and residents can be prosecuted if caught doing so.

Some residents have also been using oils and detergents in barrels and containers to weigh down docks, something the RDOS is also advising against.

The RDOS is obliged to report any person spotted pouring deleterious substances or petroleum based products into a pool of water that may now, or in the future, leach into groundwater or lakes.

People are recommended to use larvicide pucks, found in most hardware or garden stores (pictured above).

