Elvis festival opens

Photo: Helen Hinchey The Elvis festival is underway in Penticton

A massive annual gathering of Elvis enthusiasts and performers is taking place in Penticton.

The Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday.

"This is the 16th year of the festival here and it's the kick off of our summer festivals," said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit at the opening ceremonies on Friday at Okanagan Lake Park. "We thank you for coming from far and wide to Penticton."

The well-attended opening included appearances by headliners and celebrities, the brief speech by the mayor and performances.

Attendees were invited to check out Elvis merchandise, get performers' autographs and stop by the beer garden or purchase food from vendors.

A highlight was an appearance by VIP Christopher Riordan, an American actor and dancer who appeared with Elvis in several movies.

He talked to the crowd about working with the king, eventually becoming friends with him.

'I'm here to celebrate Elvis and I am here to meet all of you," he said

Celebrity judges shared stories and the very first winner of the festival, Seattle’s Danny Vernon, performed Elvis songs, to a dancing crowd.

The first competitions of the event were slated to start at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

On Saturday the park opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony, with competition starting at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the festival, go here.