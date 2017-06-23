43425
43143

Penticton  

Elvis festival opens

- | Story: 200240

A massive annual gathering of Elvis enthusiasts and performers is taking place in Penticton.

The Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday.

"This is the 16th year of the festival here and it's the kick off of our summer festivals," said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit at the opening ceremonies on Friday at Okanagan Lake Park. "We thank you for coming from far and wide to Penticton."

The well-attended opening included appearances by headliners and celebrities, the brief speech by the mayor and performances.

Attendees were invited to check out Elvis merchandise, get performers' autographs and stop by the beer garden or purchase food from vendors.

A highlight was an appearance by VIP Christopher Riordan, an American actor and dancer who appeared with Elvis in several movies.

He talked to the crowd about working with the king, eventually becoming friends with him.

'I'm here to celebrate Elvis and I am here to meet all of you," he said

Celebrity judges shared stories and the very first winner of the festival, Seattle’s Danny Vernon, performed Elvis songs, to a dancing crowd.

The first competitions of the event were slated to start at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

On Saturday the park opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony, with competition starting at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the festival, go here. 

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3101163
5118 Lakeshore Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,149,000
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


39776


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Panda
Panda Penticton SPCA >


41318


TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017

Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more! MFW I’m confronted with my responsibilities Would anyone...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
Youth baseball player makes crazy jump over the catcher to tag home
Must Watch
Pro baseball needs way more acrobatic stuff like this!
Courteney Cox ‘would love’ to have a baby with Johnny McDaid
Showbiz
Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny...
Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!
Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296
39499