Biggest Beach Cruise ever

The Okanagan waterfront in Penticton is roaring, as cars young old, and in all shapes and sizes take over Lakefront Drive for the Peach City Beach Cruise.

The event sold-out registration in advance for the first time in its 17 year history. By Saturday, well over 750 cars will be on display, another record.

“The word is getting around, we are one of the key show to go to on the circuit. If you are a car guy, it's one of the places you must go to,” Beach Cruise President Wayne Wood said.

Wood also noted that they have three car clubs holding conventions Penticton this weekend to coincide with the event.

“When they come here, the organizers, they don’t have to do anything, just figure out dinner and the rest is all planned for them — they go on a wine tour, a twisty road tour.”

Visitors have come from all over Western Canada and the United States to show off their rides and soak up the sun, in what has become an annual pilgrimage for some.

“This will be my sixth time up here,” said Larry Mydanksy of Nelson, B.C. in front of his 1974 Camaro Z28. “Fantastic car show you people have.”

Don Wolkski travelled from Qualicam Beach for his second Beach Cruise with his 1941 Ford Pickup Truck. He’s had the truck for a decade, taking it to car shows all over Canada, but says Penticton’s event has a special vibe.

“We really enjoy the cruises, everybody is pretty friendly here, it’s just a nice venue,” he said.

A full weekend of entertainment is running in on the stage at Gyro Park. The parade of show cars goes down Main Street Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The full schedule of events can be found online.