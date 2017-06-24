Ribfest is back next week

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Good times at last year's event

Penticton Ribfest is returning to Okanagan Lake Park this summer.

The event, organized by the Penticton Rotary Club, will offer a rib cook-off between four champion barbecue teams from across Canada, music throughout the entire event, entertainment and activities for children and youth as well as a beverage garden and loads of vendors.

"It's lots of great family fun and it's a great fund-raiser with funds going to the YES Youth Resource Centre," said Barb Hoolaeff, with the rotary club.

Highlights will be watching the fireworks on Saturday from the beverage garden and Canadian country musician Jaydee Bixby performing on Sunday night.

Last year's event drew in 35,000 people to the park.

Over the 2016 weekend, Rotary raised funds for ongoing community projects for Penticton residents.

This year's Ribfest takes place from June 30 to July 2 at the park.

For more information, go here.