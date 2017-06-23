Growing for the food bank

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Working in the food bank garden

Every summer, vegetables make their way to the Salvation Army community food bank thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

For the last five years, the food bank has been supplied produce between April and October, by the Salvation Army garden on Martin Street.

"Our purpose is to teach the clients nutrition and gardening skills to provide them with healthy food," said Amrit Dhaliwal, the assistant garden coordinator.

The garden is managed by three volunteers; two master gardeners who also teach clients, and a maintenance worker.

Clients typically work with the gardeners on Tuesday and Friday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon.

"We are teaching them that being healthy doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money and that they can grow things themselves," said Dhaliwal.

As soon as vegetables are ready, they are delivered to the food bank, where they are typically picked up by the end of the day.

Lettuce, kale, spinach, onions, tomatoes, peppers, squash and zucchini are all being grown this year.

While the master gardeners and clients do much of the work, Dhaliwal said other volunteers, young and old, are always welcome.

Doug Maxwell, who does maintenance at the garden and volunteers at the food bank, is happy to be involved.

"I was very lucky to be able to retire and I wanted to give back and I found a place that was in need of volunteers," he said. "And they do a good thing for the community."

Maxwell said there is also a need for food and other donations to the food bank, especially at this time of year.