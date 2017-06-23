43322
Penticton  

Security guard bear-sprayed

A Commissionaires security guard was bear-sprayed at the Fairhaven B.C. Housing complex (formerly the Bel-Air Motel) Thursday night.

A witness of the incident tells Castanet at around 11:30 p.m, the guard was confronting a known troublemaker when he was bear sprayed by the suspect in the middle of Skaha Lake Road. The guard was on the phone with the police while he was assaulted.

The Penticton RCMP confirmed that they are investigating the incident, but were not able to offer any further details.

