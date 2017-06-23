Good bike week for RDOS

43425
With participants new and old, Penticton area residents again met the challenge, cycling over 7,500 kilometres  and preventing 1,625 kilograms of greenhouse gases from entering the environment during the recent bike to work week.

Those numbers do not include people who chose to walk or carpool to work that week.

This year,as in past years, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen staff engaged in a friendly challenge with the employees at the City of Penticton competing for highest staff participation levels during the week.

"Although this was a difficult year, with record high lake levels, flooding, evacuations and the Emergency Operations Centre running at full steam, I am proud to say the RDOS still managed to produce an average participation rate of 42.40 per cent and I congratulate all of those who took part," said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

The RDOS applauds all the businesses and agencies across Penticton and surrounding area who entered teams and encouraged their employees to get active during the week.  

