Youth being taught to ride

Seven local youth are being treated to a free mountain bike program led by a pair of certified trainers, thanks to the generosity of local donors.

The six-session Penticton and Area Cycling Association program began with basic bike maintenance and safety, trail etiquette, skills and technique with final progression to riding single track trails.

The youth were selected with input from local schools and they were provided helmets, bicycles and PACA memberships.

A local couple, who wish to stay anonymous, have funded the program, along with help from the Bike Barn.

“We hope that the foundational skills will allow the youth to continue on after the program ends and to join up with PACA’s weekly rides offered by Freedom the Bike Shop and the Bike Barn, and allow them to enjoy their own lifelong adventures with friends,” PACA President Laura Harp said.

Upon completion of the program, the bikes, helmets and locks will be gifted to the youth.

PACA is also offering several free mountain bike coaching to youth as a result of money raised through The Tasty Chain event held in May.

The youth program is restart next spring, people can contact the club at [email protected] if they know of a youth who would benefit the program.