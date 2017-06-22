41367

Penticton  

Wibit opening in Penticton

- | Story: 200175

The Wibit inflatable water park on Okanagan Lake is opening in Penticton this weekend for its third season.

"It has been a long hard spring and we are just looking forward to things getting back to normal with families enjoying the beach," said Randy Gallagher, who owns and operates the water park with his son. The pair also have a floating park in Kelowna and will be opening a new park in Osoyoos next year.

The high water has not slowed them down in Penticton, with opening weekend typically coinciding with the Peach City Beach Cruise, taking place this weekend.

"It has all been fantastic so far," said Gallagher. "The city has been good to work with and we've had a really great response from the public. Kids can't wait to go on it."

Gallagher said he was also appreciative of all the people who have worked so hard to protect the shoreline along the lake, from firefighters to city crews and yacht club members.

"It has just been a phenomenal effort by everyone," he said.

The park will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with full day tickets costing $25.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3121998
#109 - 445 Yates Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$617,000
more details
42632




Send us your News Tips!


42080


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


42052


Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL

Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are funny.
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL (2)
Galleries
At least they’re also semi-serious!
Elephants jump into action, save calf that fell into pond
Must Watch
Elephants famously have great memories, but they’re also...
Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration
Music
Paul McCartney admits he was initially "nervous" about...
Family tormented by alarm clock stuck behind wall — that’s gone off every day for 13 years!
Must Watch
“[I figured] maybe three, four months, it will run out of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135