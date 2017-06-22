Wibit opening in Penticton

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Wibit inflatable water park on Okanagan Lake is opening in Penticton this weekend for its third season.

"It has been a long hard spring and we are just looking forward to things getting back to normal with families enjoying the beach," said Randy Gallagher, who owns and operates the water park with his son. The pair also have a floating park in Kelowna and will be opening a new park in Osoyoos next year.

The high water has not slowed them down in Penticton, with opening weekend typically coinciding with the Peach City Beach Cruise, taking place this weekend.

"It has all been fantastic so far," said Gallagher. "The city has been good to work with and we've had a really great response from the public. Kids can't wait to go on it."

Gallagher said he was also appreciative of all the people who have worked so hard to protect the shoreline along the lake, from firefighters to city crews and yacht club members.

"It has just been a phenomenal effort by everyone," he said.

The park will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with full day tickets costing $25.