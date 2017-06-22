Police swarm library

Photo: Google Maps Police chased a man into Penticton Library on Thursday

A report of a man with a gun near Penticton’s Queen’s Park Elementary elicited a major police response on Thursday.

At 12:53 p.m., police were called about a male with a gun seen walking away from the school towards Downtown Penticton.

“All police resources responded and ensured the safety of the students and staff at the school,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said.

Patrols found a man matching the description, at Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue, about 20 minutes later.

When officers tried to stop him, the suspect fled on his bicycle and ran into the library, which was promptly surrounded by police.

“The male was arrested inside the hallway near the west exit of the library,” Wrigglesworth said.

No firearm was found, but police say there were items and weapons in the man’s possession that could have been mistaken for a gun by the witnesses.

The 32-year-old man was already wanted on a warrant out of Princeton, with new charges being recommended to the Crown.

He remains in custody, pending his first court appearance Friday.