42868

Penticton  

Kitten season is here

- | Story: 200163

Summerland’s CritterAid has an abundance of kittens up for adoption right now, or need need of foster homes.

“Kitten season hit really late this year because of the weather, on average we have about 30-40 kittens in foster care,” CritterAid animal director Jess Byer said.

“Kitten season goes right until September,” she added, asking that the public always spay or neuter their outdoor animals.

People interested in adopting a kitten, any other cat, or volunteering can apply online at critteraid.org.

Donations are always welcome at the CritterAid thrift store at 13208 Victoria Rd N in Summerland.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3124439
#206 777 Leon Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$289,000
more details
42699




Send us your News Tips!


39776


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jake
Jake Penticton SPCA >


41318


Daily Dose – June 25, 2017

Daily Dose
This Daily Dose brings nothing but the truth.
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get stuck in today’s gallery.
Rita Ora forced to pay for her own tour
Music
Singer Rita Ora has revealed she covered the costs of her 2012
Big crew of skunks makes guy change his mind about going for an evening walk
Must Watch
It’s a classic tale: Guy goes for a walk. Guy sees skunks.
Diddy does his best to keep his children’s spirits ‘stay intact’
Music
Diddy's difficulties in life have inspired him to try his...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38783