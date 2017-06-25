Kitten season is here

Summerland’s CritterAid has an abundance of kittens up for adoption right now, or need need of foster homes.

“Kitten season hit really late this year because of the weather, on average we have about 30-40 kittens in foster care,” CritterAid animal director Jess Byer said.

“Kitten season goes right until September,” she added, asking that the public always spay or neuter their outdoor animals.

People interested in adopting a kitten, any other cat, or volunteering can apply online at critteraid.org.

Donations are always welcome at the CritterAid thrift store at 13208 Victoria Rd N in Summerland.