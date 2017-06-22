Ighani gets 14 days for drugs

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan man accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting and manhunt in Oliver, was sentenced on a separate drug charge Thursday in Penticton court.

Afshin Ighani, who pleaded guilty to one drug possession charge, was sentenced to 14 days by Judge Meg Shaw. The crown and defence agreed on the sentance.

According to circumstances provided by federal crown, on Jan. 25, 2017, an officer getting gas in Oliver observed a damaged vehicle.

After running a search, he found the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

When asked to provide his license, Ighani refused, also attempting to provide several different biblical names.

The officer searched Ighani and found his pockets overflowing with Canadian currency and a bag of a cocaine. He was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance, and released shortly after.

Less than four months later on April 14, Ighani allegedly shot Thomas Szajko, leading to a wide manhunt in the South Okanagan, a kidnapping and his arrest in Princeton on April 22.

He remains in custody and appears in court on those charges for a bail hearing on July 7.