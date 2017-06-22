Sawed-off shotgun seized

41717
The Penticton RCMP has taken a sawed-off shotgun off the streets, following a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.

At about noon, officers stopped a pickup truck on King Street because it had the wrong plates on it. They then recognized the 33-year-old male driver, who was under a driving ban. The man was initially cooperative and stopped for the officer, but then suddenly fled on foot.

He was chased and arrested a short distance away on Municipal Avenue.

During their search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the front passenger seat.

“This was a routine situation of a traffic violation that quickly turned into a much bigger incident with the potential for serious danger to the public and officers responding.” said Targeted Enforcement Unit commander Cpl. Scott Vanevery in a news release

“Our Police Officers face these unknown dangers every day, thankfully everyone was safe and the offender is in custody.”

James Russell Fraser appeared in court Thursday on a dozen related charges. 

