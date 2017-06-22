42998

Penticton  

Moms donate breast milk

A breast milk drive held throughout the Okanagan on Wednesday is being hailed a success.

About 20 mothers in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton collected over 50 litres of milk, to be donated to the B.C. Women's Provincial Milk Bank.

The “liquid gold” is pasteurized and used in B.C. Neonatal Intensive Care Units across the province to feed very sick and premature newborns.

Organizers are hoping the drive encourages Interior Health to establish milk drop off depots in Okanagan communities so mothers can continue to donate.

“The more milk we receive at BC Women’s, the more babies we can help," said Frances Jones, Director of the BC Women’s Milk Bank.

"Very sick and premature babies from the Okanagan are cared for in the BC Women’s NICU, and babies who are a little bigger and healthier are cared for closer to home at the Kelowna General Hospital NICU."

The next drive will be held in the first week of October to coincide with International Breastfeeding Week and the opening of the Breastfeeding Art Expo in Penticton.

