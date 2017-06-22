43322

Penticton  

Young Stars returning

The Young Stars Classic will return to Penticton for the seventh year this September.

The South Okanagan Events will host the four-team tournament, Sept. 8 to 11, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. Tickets go on sale July 7 at 10 a.m.

New this year, the “Back to School” tournament package for young fans will include access to all six games and a commemorative Young Stars backpack for $125. Full ticket details are online.

Young Stars Classic Schedule

  • Game 1             Edmonton vs. Calgary             Sept. 8              4:00pm
  • Game 2             Vancouver vs. Winnipeg        Sept. 8              7:30pm
  • Game 3             Winnipeg vs. Edmonton         Sept. 9             7:30pm
  • Game 4             Calgary vs. Vancouver             Sept. 10           2:00pm
  • Game 5             Winnipeg vs. Calgary               Sept. 11          10:30am
  • Game 6             Vancouver vs. Edmonton      Sept. 11           2:00pm
