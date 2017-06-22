Young Stars returning

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer
Conner McDavid during the Young Stars Classic in 2015
The Young Stars Classic will return to Penticton for the seventh year this September.
The South Okanagan Events will host the four-team tournament, Sept. 8 to 11, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. Tickets go on sale July 7 at 10 a.m.
New this year, the “Back to School” tournament package for young fans will include access to all six games and a commemorative Young Stars backpack for $125. Full ticket details are online.
Young Stars Classic Schedule
- Game 1 Edmonton vs. Calgary Sept. 8 4:00pm
- Game 2 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 8 7:30pm
- Game 3 Winnipeg vs. Edmonton Sept. 9 7:30pm
- Game 4 Calgary vs. Vancouver Sept. 10 2:00pm
- Game 5 Winnipeg vs. Calgary Sept. 11 10:30am
- Game 6 Vancouver vs. Edmonton Sept. 11 2:00pm