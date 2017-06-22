Rebuilding a language

Photo: Contributed The Syilx Language House cohort

A group of Syilx Okanagan First Nation students is celebrating the halfway mark on a remarkable journey to speaking their Indigenous language, Nsyilxcn.

On Friday, students at the Syilx Language House, based on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve, will receive a 900-hour Certificate of First Nations Language Proficiency from Simon Fraser University.

Lead teacher Michele Johnson described what it's like to be working on a critically endangered language with fewer than 100 speakers remaining.

“Every day when I come into work I think what an incredible honour and responsibility it is for us to be raising up our language. I don’t think any of us realized how difficult it would be—just the amazing complexity of our language," she said.

“It took a hundred years of effort to nearly erase our language, and now it will take an almost superhuman effort to relearn it.”

The Syilx Language House formed in 2015 to bring a cohort of adult learners to fluency and deliver 2,000 hours of university-level language instruction over four years. It uses a mix of curriculum and visits from elder speakers

The program is a partnership across the Syilx Nation, with students travelling from Vernon, Westbank, Osoyoos and Keremeos.

Each of the 17 learners has their own reasons for committing to the program, but essentially joined together to create a cohort of advanced speakers.

“It’s like the Language House is building a big centralized fire and (after four years) when it burns down to coals we will see which coals are strong enough to start their own fires in other communities," said student Xatma Sqilxw.

The graduation ceremony will be hosted by the Westbank First Nation.