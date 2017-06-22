43096
41630

Penticton  

Rebuilding a language

- | Story: 200121

A group of Syilx Okanagan First Nation students is celebrating the halfway mark on a remarkable journey to speaking their Indigenous language, Nsyilxcn.

On Friday, students at the Syilx Language House, based on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve, will receive a 900-hour Certificate of First Nations Language Proficiency from Simon Fraser University.

Lead teacher Michele Johnson described what it's like to be working on a critically endangered language with fewer than 100 speakers remaining.

“Every day when I come into work I think what an incredible honour and responsibility it is for us to be raising up our language. I don’t think any of us realized how difficult it would be—just the amazing complexity of our language," she said.

“It took a hundred years of effort to nearly erase our language, and now it will take an almost superhuman effort to relearn it.”

The Syilx Language House formed in 2015 to bring a cohort of adult learners to fluency and deliver 2,000 hours of university-level language instruction over four years. It uses a mix of curriculum and visits from elder speakers 

The program is a partnership across the Syilx Nation, with students travelling from Vernon, Westbank, Osoyoos and Keremeos.

Each of the 17 learners has their own reasons for committing to the program, but essentially joined together to create a cohort of advanced speakers.

“It’s like the Language House is building a big centralized fire and (after four years) when it burns down to coals we will see which coals are strong enough to start their own fires in other communities," said student Xatma Sqilxw. 

The graduation ceremony will be hosted by the Westbank First Nation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3113535
1059 Aurora Heights
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$729,000
more details
42168




Send us your News Tips!


35575


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39334


Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL

Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are funny.
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL (2)
Galleries
At least they’re also semi-serious!
Elephants jump into action, save calf that fell into pond
Must Watch
Elephants famously have great memories, but they’re also...
Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration
Music
Paul McCartney admits he was initially "nervous" about...
Family tormented by alarm clock stuck behind wall — that’s gone off every day for 13 years!
Must Watch
“[I figured] maybe three, four months, it will run out of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499