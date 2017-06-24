43425
35299

Penticton  

Who cleans up the lake?

- | Story: 200115

While beach cleanups of Okanagan Lake are well underway, the cleanup of the debris floating in the lake is still a work in progress.

Steve Sweeney, emergency operations centre director for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, said the three regional districts on the lake are in the middle of developing a plan.

"The two big pieces of work we have to accomplish are the sandbag and the debris removal," he said.

There are two categories of debris, according to Sweeney.

The first is naturally occurring, which happens every year, like tree branches, and get cleaned up by communities as a part of regular maintenance.

The other, includes man made objects like docks, lumber and plastic barrels.

While the artificial debris clean up will be a coordinated effort of the three regional districts, it will be covered  under provincial expenses, said Sweeney.

According to Emergency Management BC, in recognition of the scope and scale of this event, they will be providing financial support to local governments.

This coverage extends to items that are not traditionally considered a response cost and applications for reimbursement will be considered through September 2017.

The province is not covering natural debris floating in the middle of the lake, but nearly everything else, including beached debris, sandbags and unregistered boats, docks and household garbage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40047
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3098558
769 KL0 Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,000
more details
39730




Send us your News Tips!


37403


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Panda
Panda Penticton SPCA >


39334


Daily Dose – June 24, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll want to get your hands all over today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take in some glorious views!
Ashton Kutcher: ‘My wife’s first kiss was with me – when she was 14’
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ first kiss was caught on...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017
Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more!
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499