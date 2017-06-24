Who cleans up the lake?

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

While beach cleanups of Okanagan Lake are well underway, the cleanup of the debris floating in the lake is still a work in progress.

Steve Sweeney, emergency operations centre director for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, said the three regional districts on the lake are in the middle of developing a plan.

"The two big pieces of work we have to accomplish are the sandbag and the debris removal," he said.

There are two categories of debris, according to Sweeney.

The first is naturally occurring, which happens every year, like tree branches, and get cleaned up by communities as a part of regular maintenance.

The other, includes man made objects like docks, lumber and plastic barrels.

While the artificial debris clean up will be a coordinated effort of the three regional districts, it will be covered under provincial expenses, said Sweeney.

According to Emergency Management BC, in recognition of the scope and scale of this event, they will be providing financial support to local governments.

This coverage extends to items that are not traditionally considered a response cost and applications for reimbursement will be considered through September 2017.

The province is not covering natural debris floating in the middle of the lake, but nearly everything else, including beached debris, sandbags and unregistered boats, docks and household garbage.