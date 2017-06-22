42998

Penticton  

Small slide in Naramata

- | Story: 200109

UPDATE: 11:48 a.m.

Steve Sweeney, director of the RDOS emergency operations centre, said it was a small mudslide, not of huge significance.

The Ministry of Transportation and Argo will be on scene shortly, he added.

ORIGINAL: 10:52 a.m.

Authorities are currently dealing with a small slide on Old Main Road in Naramata.

According to Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich the slide was brought to her attention on Thursday morning.

"I was made aware of it by our parks contractor and the Ministry of Transportation has an Argo crew on route to clean it up," she said.

She said about once a year they get a piece of the silt bank coming down on to Old Main Road.

"Almost annually you will get something," she said. "Sometimes more of a chunk that needs to be cleaned up."

This year she says the slide could be connected to the excessive amounts of moisture, both from weather and flooding.

A geotechnical engineer was sent out a few weeks ago to assess the banks on Mill Road, where there has been flooding,  and at Red Wing Resorts on Penticton Indian Band land.

 

