Standoff ends peacefully

Photo: Colin Dacre A taped off industrial lot at 1300 Carmi Ave.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

The property involved appears to be situated at 1300 Carmi Ave. Police tape blocks the driveway and a lone RCMP cruiser is parked in front.

A sign on the fence surrounding the property indicates the lot belongs to Singla Brothers Holdings.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

One person is in custody following a “domestic situation” involving a firearm Thursday morning in Penticton.

Details are still coming in, but a Castanet reader on Durant Crescent said she was awoken around 4 a.m. by a loud bang and police on a loudspeaker commanding a man to pick up his phone and call 911.

Penticton RCMP have confirmed that an Emergency Response Team was called to an address on Carmi Ave. to diffuse a domestic incident involving a discharged firearm. No one was injured and one man was arrested.

Castanet News will update as more information becomes available.