Heavy traffic incoming

Photo: pixabay

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to be patient this weekend, or consider walking/biking downtown.

With the Peach City Beach Cruise set to attract close to 800 classic cars to the downtown, “traffic is going to be a mess,” said Cpl. Ted Manchulenko. “It’s an awesome event, but there is no way around it.”

The Penticton Farmers is moving to the 500 and 600 block of Main Street on Saturday to accommodate the car show, further impacting traffic. The Penticton Elvis Festival will also be drawing large crowds all weekend.

Lakeshore Drive will be closed all weekend for the Beach Cruise, with Main Street past Eckhardt Ave. closed Friday evening for the parade of show cars.

Manchulenko says police are asking people to park on the outskirts of downtown and walk into the neighbourhood.