41367
41630

Penticton  

Heavy traffic incoming

- | Story: 200074

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to be patient this weekend, or consider walking/biking downtown.

With the Peach City Beach Cruise set to attract close to 800 classic cars to the downtown, “traffic is going to be a mess,” said Cpl. Ted Manchulenko. “It’s an awesome event, but there is no way around it.”

The Penticton Farmers is moving to the 500 and 600 block of Main Street on Saturday to accommodate the car show, further impacting traffic. The Penticton Elvis Festival will also be drawing large crowds all weekend.

Lakeshore Drive will be closed all weekend for the Beach Cruise, with Main Street past Eckhardt Ave. closed Friday evening for the parade of show cars.

Manchulenko says police are asking people to park on the outskirts of downtown and walk into the neighbourhood.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

43020
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2840265
28th Avenue & 34th Street
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$139,900
more details
42699




Send us your News Tips!


42711


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


41050


A dog, a laser pointer and a miniature cowboy are all you need for entertainment

Must Watch
This silly floofer could go on for hours it seems.
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017
Daily Dose
A rotally tockin, sotally tober Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll fly through this awesomeness.
Alex Rodriguez gushes about ‘role model’ girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
Showbiz
Alex Rodriguez has praised his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for...
Simply stunning car paint jobs
Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296