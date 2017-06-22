Arena debate to ramp up

The long-running debate over the fate of Memorial Arena is about to heat up.

“There is a few of balls in the air here,” Andrew Jakubeit said on this week’s Mayor’s Minute, acknowledging that the clock is ticking for the city to make a decision on Penticton’s arena situation.

A grant application worth six million dollars is due on July 30, and Penticton will need to decide before then if it wants to renovate or replace the aging Memorial or McLaren Arenas.

“The outcome of getting that grant will, I think, will dictate what avenue we take,” Jakubeit said. “Obviously a six million dollar grant on a multi million dollar complex, will dictate how we proceed.”

It was revealed this week that an option being considered would see a new arena built on the South Okanagan Events Centre campus, something that put Travel Penticton’s proposal for a desperately needed new visitor centre there on ice.

An open house is planned for June 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Convention Centre that will unveil the draft findings of the viability studies into Memorial and McLaren Arena, and a separate feasibility study into a new arena.

Jakubeit said he hasn’t seen the studies yet, but expects the community to be presented with design costs, concepts, drawings and options for refurbishing Memorial Arena, or building a new facility.

So far the process has been steered by the arena task force, comprised of “subject matter experts and people from the community that are helping vet the pros and cons,” Jakubeit said.

Following the June 28 open house, the arena task force will hold open workshops in July to develop draft recommendations, which will be put to the public online, and at the Penticton Farmers Market July 15 and 22.

The mayor did note the city is interested in keeping a possible new arena on the SOEC campus to preserve “synergies” around hosting tournaments and other events. He expects traffic concerns to be addressed in the studies.

Then finally, there is a special public meeting scheduled for July 25, where council is expected to make a decision on how to pursue the grant before the July 30 deadline.