43096
41630

Penticton  

Aboriginal Day celebrated

- | Story: 200071

It was a beautiful day to be alive and dance, the Penticton Indian Band’s Levi Bent told the crowd at the local Aboriginal Day celebration, and that's exactly what attendees did.

People of all ages, from all walks of life came together at the Shatford Centre on Wednesday.

"It's about connecting and reconnecting communities and different age groups from youth to elders in the whole Penticton area and to showcase our connection between artists here in the Okanagan and throughout Canada," said Dr. Michelle Jack, head of the fine arts department at the En'owkin Centre.

This is the second year that the En'owkin Centre and Okanagan School of the Arts have partnered to strengthen and connect the indigenous and non-indigenous communities of Penticton.

Levi Bent served as MC for the day, which opened with a prayer and welcome by Richard Armstrong and dignitaries, PIB chief Chad Eneas and Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

Eneas talked about celebrating the life that was gifted to us and the need for environmental action so kids can have clean water, air and food. Jakubeit said celebrating culture is a great thing and that he looked forward to the dancers and art.

A mini pow-wow with Bent and the Highwater drum group followed the speakers.

The Resurgence Exhibition, curated by Jack and Ann Doyon, also opened, while a feast and entertainment was held on the outdoor and indoor stages.

Next week the Centre will host an Open Canada 150 discussion with indigenous perspectives at 7 p.m., July 27.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3106578
3334 Vineyard View Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$975,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41263


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mighty
Mighty Penticton SPCA >


42166


Simply stunning car paint jobs

Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.
Simply stunning car paint jobs (2)
Galleries
So what’ll it be? Buy a house? Or one of these?
91-year-old crushes a parallel bars routine
Must Watch
We’ll settle for being able to walk when we’re 91,
Halle Berry launching lifestyle website
Showbiz
Halle Berry is relaunching her Hallewood fan forum as a lifestyle...
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017
Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786
39499