Aboriginal Day celebrated

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

It was a beautiful day to be alive and dance, the Penticton Indian Band’s Levi Bent told the crowd at the local Aboriginal Day celebration, and that's exactly what attendees did.

People of all ages, from all walks of life came together at the Shatford Centre on Wednesday.

"It's about connecting and reconnecting communities and different age groups from youth to elders in the whole Penticton area and to showcase our connection between artists here in the Okanagan and throughout Canada," said Dr. Michelle Jack, head of the fine arts department at the En'owkin Centre.

This is the second year that the En'owkin Centre and Okanagan School of the Arts have partnered to strengthen and connect the indigenous and non-indigenous communities of Penticton.

Levi Bent served as MC for the day, which opened with a prayer and welcome by Richard Armstrong and dignitaries, PIB chief Chad Eneas and Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

Eneas talked about celebrating the life that was gifted to us and the need for environmental action so kids can have clean water, air and food. Jakubeit said celebrating culture is a great thing and that he looked forward to the dancers and art.

A mini pow-wow with Bent and the Highwater drum group followed the speakers.

The Resurgence Exhibition, curated by Jack and Ann Doyon, also opened, while a feast and entertainment was held on the outdoor and indoor stages.

Next week the Centre will host an Open Canada 150 discussion with indigenous perspectives at 7 p.m., July 27.