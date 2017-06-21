Library flasher found guilty

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A 64-year-old man who exposed himself to a woman and her three children at the Penticton Library last year has been found guilty.

Judge Meg Shaw rendered the decision Wednesday, which followed a trial for David Ernest Friesen last month, who was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and two counts of exposing genitals to a person under 16.

According to Shaw, in January 2016, a mother was unloading her children from her van in the library parking lot when she was approached by Friesen, who was wearing a baggy coat and grey beard.

He said hello, and began a polite conversation with the woman about the weather, before asking if there were any girls in the van.

During the trial, the mother testified that she observed his penis fully hanging out of his pants, with no clothing blocking its exposure.

The woman then abruptly cut off the conversation, at which point he stood up straight and smiled, eventually leaving in a nearby vehicle.

At the time the woman did not know his identity, but several weeks later she spotted the same man at her church and was able to get his name. The man was the arrested and charged.

In handing down her decision, Shaw said she accepted the evidence of the mother, noting that there was no other reasonable explanation for a man to be exposing himself on a winter’s days.

The incident was no accident, she stated, and was an intended act for sexual gratification.

A pre-sentence report including a psychiatric component is being prepared for the case, at the request of defence lawyer James Pennington.

The matter will be back before the courts on Aug. 23. In the meantime, Friesen remains out on bail.