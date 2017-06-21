Thrilled with new fire boat

Photo: Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson training on the boat with his firefighters

Just in time for summer, the Penticton Fire Department has its hands on a new rescue boat.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson says they took possession of the vessel on Saturday, and have been training all week on Skaha Lake.

“It is an absolutely incredible machine, quite a vessel, incredibly responsive and very powerful,” he said “It's the size that we wanted, and maneuverable, totally exceeds expectations.”

The boat was purchased following a public funding push this winter, with the department's old 1988 Zodiac falling apart. Organizations like the Penticton Yacht Club and Lakeside Resort stepped forward, helping to pay for the badly needed $180,000 machine.

The department will be providing media with more details during a tour of the boat on Friday.

Watch Castanet News for that story.