Yacht club drying out

Photo: Colin Dacre Penticton Yacht Club, June 21

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Penticton Yacht Club, as Okanagan Lake continues to slowly recede.

Members and other volunteers have been working around the clock since the middle of May to protect the facility from high water.

"I think we've won," said Darren Vipond, vice commodore. "The yacht club is the only survivor on Okanagan Lake that had to deal with such high of water levels and we managed it. The water only got in once, about an inch, and it didn't cause any damage."

The marina’s breakwater sustained more than $100,000 in damage from wave action kicked up during a thunderstorm last month, but was repaired with support of the provincial government.

The marina, which is city owned and leased back to the club, is one of the lowest areas on on the Penticton waterfront.

On Friday, gas dock and boat launch will reopen for weekends only. Penticton boat rentals is also preparing to reopen.

The club is also collaborating with the city for a community cleanup next month, similar to what occurred Wednesday on the nearby Marina Way Beach

"We still have to deal with dock and parking lot damage and have a bit of a road ahead," said Vipond. "So maybe we can have one good month of summer in August."