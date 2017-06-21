41299
Penticton  

Volunteers reclaim beach

Community members spent their first hours of summer Wednesday morning cleaning Penticton's Marina Way Beach.

The beach was covered in debris from weeks of high water, but a small army of volunteers supported by the City of Penticton had it looking pristine by lunch.

“We are really thankful for all the work that city staff, volunteers, the provincial firefighters, the community in general, has done to deal with the high water,” Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said.

“Now that it’s starting to recede, equally to have people come out and reclaim our foreshore and beaches is exciting,” he continued.

With it being the first day of summer, Jakubeit says the cleanup helps the city get into “high gear” for both visiting tourists and locals who want to enjoy Okanagan Lake.

Cascades Casino is hosting a beach cleanup appreciation BBQ for all volunteers and high-water responders on Saturday.

 

