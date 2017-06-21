41367
Penticton  

Art auction turning 40

The Penticton Art Gallery is inviting residents to join them this week for one its most important fundraisers of the year.

The 40th Annual Art Auction, Thursday, will offer a unique and enticing array of fine art items.

"At the very basic level, this is just to support the gallery with funds raised from this going to our ability to do what we do, our exhibitions and public programs," said curator Paul Crawford. "On another level it's an amazing opportunity for the public to acquire amazing art for every taste and budget."

A wide range of art is up for grabs, including work from heavy-hitters like Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Alex Colville and local talents like "Gentleman Potter of the Okanagan Valley" Jay Cryderman and Penticton painter Kristine Lee. There are also uncommon collectible items and extraordinary experiential packages.

The auction will feature hors d'oeuvres, a buffet dinner and local wine and beer.

Items will be auctioned off both silently and live, followed by live entertainment and a “dessert under the stars” in the Ikeda Japanese Garden.

Looking back at 40 years, guests are invited in semi-formal attire with the theme of Studio 54.

Tickets are on sale now at the Penticton Art Gallery for $75 each or $70 each for gallery members.

Groups of four are $275.

 

