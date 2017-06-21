43096
Bystander chases down thief

A bank robber in Penticton was foiled by a good samaritan on Tuesday, after trying to run off with a woman's cash. 

At 4 p.m., a women making a withdrawal at TD Bank had the money snatched out of her hands, according to RCMP.

A Summerland man, who was standing in line behind her, decided to take chase.

“I am not a runner, but I flew after him trying to scare him by yelling; ‘I am going to hurt you if I catch you so just stop.’ After running across traffic and down the road he stopped, turned around, and said ‘here just take the money man,’ and handed me a stack of $100 dollar bills,” Al Messier wrote in a Facebook post.

He walked back to the bank and saw the victim in the parking lot crying.

“She saw me with the money, then I was showered with hugs...what a great feeling,” he continued.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the suspect was arrested and taken to cells for processing. However, the victim was unwilling to provide a statement and said she was just happy to have her money back.

“There were many witnesses to this theft as well as video surveillance available,” Wrigglesworth said, noting the offender is well known to police.

But at this point, charges cannot be laid without a statement from the victim.

 

