Bail hearing set for Ighani

The bail hearing for the man accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting and manhunt in Oliver in April has been set for July 7.

After several delays, crown prosecutor Ann Lerchs said Wednesday in court, crown would be able to proceed with the hearing for Afshin Ighani. Defence lawyer Michael Patterson said he was grateful for the decision to go ahead.

Ighani was arrested in Princeton on Apr. 22, after a national warrant was issued over several charges, including the attempted murder of Thomas Szajko in Oliver on Apr. 19.

Immediately prior to his arrest, Ighani also took a woman hostage and stole a vehicle in Princeton.

Ighani has been before the courts for a bail hearing five times since then, but each time, it has been delayed.

He has a long criminal record and has actually been ordered deported from Canada on two occasions in 2002 and 2007. Both orders were eventually overturned for undisclosed reasons.