41367
42379

Penticton  

Bail hearing set for Ighani

- | Story: 200015

The bail hearing for the man accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting and manhunt in Oliver in April has been set for July 7.

After several delays, crown prosecutor Ann Lerchs said Wednesday in court, crown would be able to proceed with the hearing for Afshin Ighani. Defence lawyer Michael Patterson said he was grateful for the decision to go ahead.

Ighani was arrested in Princeton on Apr. 22, after a national warrant was issued over several charges, including the attempted murder of Thomas Szajko in Oliver on Apr. 19.

Immediately prior to his arrest, Ighani also took a woman hostage and stole a vehicle in Princeton.

Ighani has been before the courts for a bail hearing five times since then, but each time, it has been delayed.

He has a long criminal record and has actually been ordered deported from Canada on two occasions in 2002 and 2007. Both orders were eventually overturned for undisclosed reasons.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3099918
4920 Harrison Court
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$748,800
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


41002


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mighty
Mighty Penticton SPCA >


42711


91-year-old crushes a parallel bars routine

Must Watch
We’ll settle for being able to walk when we’re 91, but apparently German woman Johanna Quaas isn’t a fan of...
Halle Berry launching lifestyle website
Showbiz
Halle Berry is relaunching her Hallewood fan forum as a lifestyle...
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017
Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42246