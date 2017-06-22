Rally on healthcare planned

Photo: Contributed

A rally focused on the shortage of doctors in the South Okanagan will take place in Osoyoos on Friday.

Residents for Healthcare, a group led by Marilyn Mulldoon, Brenda Dorosz and Gaye Horn, say they are working on behalf of those affected by the doctor shortage.

"Interior Health is not solving this problem in a timely fashion. As such, Residents for Healthcare feel that this matter must be broached at a peaceable rally to raise awareness and discuss impact of the unacceptable ER closures. We seek public opinion and input from stakeholders," organizers said in an email.

The organizers say in their talks with the mayor's office, it was disclosed that council feels a study is needed to further examine the issue.

“In the interim, the continued threat of ER closures in Oliver has left citizenry in both that city and Osoyoos in distress,” states the organizers, adding that the swollen summer population of Osoyoos makes ER closures even more unacceptable.

The rally is planned for 2 p.m. at the Gyro Park bandshell.