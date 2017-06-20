Little green thumbs at OSNS

41367
The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton celebrated growing season with a garden party Tuesday, welcoming a new batch of plants.

Three years ago the centre set up a therapeutic and teaching garden with the help of Home Hardware and Gardenworks.

Every year, Gardenworks drops off a host of plants for the garden, with Tuesday’s being the second batch of the season.

“The kids in the preschool and the daycare, as part of their therapy, go into the garden, plant, pick and use the fruits of their labour to make smoothies and salads in our kitchen,” said Susan Robinson, OSNS event co-ordinator.

Over the past three years, Robinson says they have seen picky-eating children get interested in where fruit and vegetables come from.

“They also get to learn dexterity and motor skills with their fingertips, as some of the kids have sensory issues,” she said.

She added that the program has grown in scope, with more and more families taking advantage of the garden every year, recently expanding into the learning kitchen to allow children to see the process come full circle and create healthy meals.

