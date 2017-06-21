Photo: stock photo

Penticton RCMP are investigating yet another bear spray attack involving youth.

Three 19 year olds were bear-sprayed by another teen near the intersection of Main Street and White Avenue on June 17, about 3 a.m.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male, who was known by the victims. The victims, however, were not interested in co-operating with officers.

“Police spoke with the family members and tried to work with them to get the young people to co-operate, as this suspect male is well-known, at 15 years old, for causing problems like this.”

The suspect is already on a curfew, but is allowed to be out of the home with family members.

Youth were also involved in a pair of bear spray attacks in local parks last month.