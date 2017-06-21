41299
42992

Penticton  

Another bear spray attack

- | Story: 199974

Penticton RCMP are investigating yet another bear spray attack involving youth.

Three 19 year olds were bear-sprayed by another teen near the intersection of Main Street and White Avenue on June 17, about 3 a.m.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male, who was known by the victims. The victims, however, were not interested in co-operating with officers.

“Police spoke with the family members and tried to work with them to get the young people to co-operate, as this suspect male is well-known, at 15 years old, for causing problems like this.”

The suspect is already on a curfew, but is allowed to be out of the home with family members.

Youth were also involved in a pair of bear spray attacks in local parks last month.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3113850
202 Wilden Ridge Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
43020




Send us your News Tips!


40946


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Anne
Anne Penticton SPCA >


40946


Daily Dose – June 21, 2017

Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Glorious achievements and more await!
Tiger Woods confirms he’s getting ‘professional help’ to manage his medications
Showbiz
Tiger Woods has confirmed he’s getting “professional...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class
Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class (2)
Galleries
The best part, however, is that almost all of these...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40083