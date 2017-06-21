41299
KVR trail rehab approved

Penticton city council has unanimously approved the spending of $300,000 to replace a retaining wall along the KVR trail, between Carder Road and the trestle bridge.

The retaining wall, constructed in 2001, first began showing signs of movement last year. Then, in April, sections were moved significantly by spring melt and groundwater buildup. The trail surface was also damaged by runoff in the area. The path has since been partially closed for public safety.

The new wall will be of a different design, preventing damage from runoff in the future.

The project is currently out to tender, with construction slated to happen in early July. It should be complete by Aug. 5, in time for the ITU Championships, which will use the trail later that month.

The funds are coming from the city’s asset emergency reserve

40083