Beach cleanup appreciation

Photo: City of Penticton

Cascades Casino Penticton is hosting a “Back to the Beach Appreciation BBQ” from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday on the rooftop of Match Eatery.

Casino staff will be taking part in the City of Penticton’s community cleanup of Marina Way Beach on Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Community members, firefighters, and city staff who worked tirelessly filling sandbags, clearing debris and securing the SS Sicamous over the past several weeks are invited to the BBQ.

“Our staff are eager to join the cleanup effort this week and we are thrilled to be hosting a complimentary appreciation party for everyone who helped protect and clean our shoreline,” said Michael Magnusson, general manager of Cascades Casino.

The event will include complimentary burgers, hotdogs, corn on the cob and soft drinks, bocce tournaments, shuffleboard, family-friendly board games, as well as some Cascades Casino gift certificates.

“It’s humbling to be a part of a community that is so willing to take action in the face of adversity. I’m pleased that we can provide a venue to give back to those who dedicated their time to protect and clean our beaches,” said Jay Mangan, the casino's food and beverage manager.

Those wishing to assist city crews on Wednesday are asked to have leather work gloves, wear closed toe shoes for personal protection and to bring a rake and shovel.