Penticton  

Overdose behind the wheel

An impaired driver narrowly avoided death with the help of paramedics on Monday night.

The Penticton RCMP was called to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Government St. and Municipal Ave. at about 9:50 p.m.

A grey 2006 Audi A4, driven by a 27-year-old Okanagan Falls man, hopped the curb and crashed into a fence on the 500 block of Municipal Ave.

Cpl. Don Wriggelsworth said the driver admitted to consuming crushed up Percocet before driving, and went into medical distress, “apparently, his life was saved by the paramedic crews.”

Once in hospital, police spoke with the man, who was “alert and cooperative, but a little upset that all his clothes were cut off due to the life saving techniques performed by the emergency response crews and hospital staff,” Wrigglesworth said.

The man received a 24-hour driving ban and his vehicle was impounded.

