Teen randomly attacked

Photo: Google Maps The KVR trail beside KVR Middle School

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a random assault on a teenager by a group of people

Police say a 17-year-old male was walking down the bike path near KVR Middle School at 10 p.m on June 16, looking down at his phone, when he was jumped by four or five people. The attack resulted in injuries to the teen’s eye and ear.

Police were flagged down by a vehicle whose passenger had been assaulted about 30 minutes earlier, as the teen had called his friends to pick him up after the attack.

“The victim was co-operative, but the assault appears to be completely random,” Wrigglesworth said, noting the victim had no idea who his attackers were.

The matter remains under investigation. Police would like to speak with any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the assault.