Photo: Skylar Noe-vack

A pickup truck went up in flames overnight in Penticton.

Firefighters were called to the blaze about 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex parking garage on Green Avenue.

Callers to 911 reported the truck was fully engulfed and flames were spreading to an adjacent structure.

Upon arrival, crews quickly got the vehicle fire under control before it could spread to any more parking garage stalls.