New bus fares launch July 1

Photo: BC Transit

B.C. Transit is getting ready to roll out changes in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

A new fare structure and unified system will go into effect on July 1, impacting the communities of Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Hedley, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Gallagher Lake, Coalmont, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, and Princeton and area.

Previously, five separate systems charged different rates, complicating things for inter-municipal commuters. The new plan will charge $4 for a one-way inter-regional trip, and $2.25 for local routes.

The plan was first brought to local governments in February and March for approval.

A single rider guide will also be implemented, online at bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

The new fare structure will lead to a phased introduction of new fare products that can be used on local and regional routes. Current fare products will be accepted until the end of the year.