Beach Cruise is 'sold out'

Photo: Colin Dacre Ron Muzzullo (L), Jim Bailey, Wayne Wood (R) with Bailey's 1966 Cadillac Deville

Final preparations are underway for the Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton.

Thousands of car fans and hot rodders will descend on the city from all over North America this weekend for one of the largest classic car shows in Western Canada.

Beach Cruise President Wayne Wood says for the first time in the event's 17 year history, registration for cars is sold out.

“We normally get a couple hundred who come the day of and register, but we’ve been full for about a week now. Our limit is between 750-800 area and we are there,” he said.

Show vehicles will line the full length of Lakeshore Drive, as well as Rotary and Lakawana Parks, from Friday until Sunday at noon. Classic cars and hot rods of all types will be on display, including over fifty 1955 and 1956 Ford Crown Victoria's.

Gyro Park will also host a series of performances from “top flight international and Vegas acts” and tribute artists. “They just rock that park on Friday night and Saturday night,” Wood said. The full show listings can be found here.

The parade of show cars starts at Skaha Beach at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, proceeding down Main St. towards Eckhardt Ave., where Main St. will be blocked off for parade traffic only. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and line Main St. to view the parade.

The full schedule of events can be found here.