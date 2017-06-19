95-room hotel proposed

Photo: City of Penticton Proposed hotel site

Penticton city council will get its first look Tuesday at a four storey, 95-room hotel being proposed for the former bingo hall site on Eckhardt Ave.

Mundi Hotel Enterprises has applied to build a $13.8M “Fairfield by Marriott” branded hotel, including an indoor pool and hot tub, with an aim of opening in 2018.

“The City of Penticton is an exceptional municipality capable of attracting a larger variety of events,” president Ron Mundi wrote in a letter to council. His company is also building a hotel in Oliver on the site of the Centennial RV Park.

Ninety-five parking spaces will be attached to the property, which will also include a single family residential lot adjacent to the bingo hall.

A City of Penticton staff report indicates the hotel would generate $95,000 in property taxes and employ 30 people after construction.

“Staff considers that the design is suitable and consistent with the area,” the report states, “The proximity to the events centre, casino and nearby services encourages more walking and active forms of transportation.”

Staff are recommending council support the rezoning and forward the project to public hearing on July 4.