RCMP counterattack

RCMP focused a counter attack on impaired drivers this weekend in the South Okanagan.

Traffic Services travelled through Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Summerland to conduct road checks.

Nine drivers who provided breath samples failed and were issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition, one driver was criminally charged and three drivers received lesser driving prohibitions for breath samples in the warning range.

“A 51-year-old man from Oliver provided breath samples of 200 mgs, 2.5 times over the limit,” said Cpl. Ryan McLeod. “Criminal charges will be forwarded in this case.”

Police stoped a 22-year-old man from West Kelowna who was traveling 170 km per hour on a motorcycle Saturday night.

“Shockingly, this motorcyclist was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test,” said McLeod.

The man’s motorcycle was seized and he received a $483 fine for speeding.

Police would like to thank the public for their tips and continued support.