Bandshell could be fenced

Photo: City of Penticton The proposed fencing

City of Penticton staff will be going before council on Tuesday to ask for permission to install a large fence around the Gyro Park bandshell when it's not in use.

“Over the past few years, the bandshell stage has been subject to various types of vandalism and activities that are inconsistent with its intended use as a community stage,” the city’s manager of facilities, Bregje Kozak wrote in a council report.

Kozak goes on to state that bylaw enforcement, RCMP and facilities staff spend “inordinate amounts of time” keeping the space clean. Last Summer, maintenance staff spent upwards of eight hours a week on the bandshell, and had to be called out on standby to deal with last minute cleanings prior to multiple weekend bookings.

The report adds that a nearby daycare that uses the park for outdoor activities recently complained to the RCMP about the activities and condition of the bandshell area.

The report indicates the city already has an appropriate fence in storage, with the set up and take down having little impact on the facilities budget.