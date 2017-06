Photo: Skylar Noe-Vack Firefighters battled a fire inside a storage unit on June 18, 2017.

Firefighters battled a fire inside a storage unit Sunday.

A Toyota 4x4 was found on fire inside the Xtra Storage Centre at 1280 Commercial Way around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread. The cause of the fire is unknown.