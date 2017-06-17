Teen assaulted in downtown

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Witnesses say a teen was hit in the head and sprayed with pepper spray Saturday evening in Penticton.

People at the scene on the 200 block of Main Street said the assault happened after an apparent bike theft.

BC Ambulance and RCMP responded to the scene and assisted the teen who was sitting on the sidewalk, bleeding and rubbing his face and eyes.

A woman in a nearby crosswalk said she felt a stinging sensation in her eyes at the time of the incident.

