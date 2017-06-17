42598
42992

Penticton  

Support for OSNS

- | Story: 199743

The 4th annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run, last Sunday in Penticton, was a resounding success.

There were nearly 750 participants and money raised for the OSNS Child Development Centre was $15,086, up $5,000 from last year's event.

Hockey superstar Duncan Keith also joined in the festivities, signing autographs and dousing kids in colour along the route.

"The support of the community and the corporate citizenship displayed by Wildstone is overwhelming," said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms.

Wildstone presented the OSNS with the proceeds on Friday afternoon.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

43020
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3114063
5032 Princeton Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,900
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!


40230


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


42524


Easy Ikea recipes

Must Watch
Check out these innovative cooking charts from Ikea!
Geri Halliwell: ‘George Michael critiqued my music… and my men’
Music
Geri Halliwell relied on pal George Michael's advice when it...
These people took posing with sculptures to another level
Galleries
If anyone tells you that posing near a sculpture is boring,
These people took posing with sculptures to another level (2)
Galleries
The sculptures are alive, and you only need to turn on your...
Security footage of a deer running through Denny’s
Must Watch
According to the video’s description on YouTube, no one was...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43252