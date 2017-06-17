Photo: Contributed Support for OSNS

The 4th annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run, last Sunday in Penticton, was a resounding success.

There were nearly 750 participants and money raised for the OSNS Child Development Centre was $15,086, up $5,000 from last year's event.

Hockey superstar Duncan Keith also joined in the festivities, signing autographs and dousing kids in colour along the route.

"The support of the community and the corporate citizenship displayed by Wildstone is overwhelming," said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms.

Wildstone presented the OSNS with the proceeds on Friday afternoon.