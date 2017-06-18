Large solstice event

Photo: Contributed Celebrating the Summer Solstice

A big Summer Solstice event is slated to take place Tuesday in Penticton.

OK In Health is presenting the fourth annual Largest Summer Solstice in the Okanagan at the Marina Way Park by the beach on Okanagan Lake starting at 6:33 p.m., across the street from the Prague Cafe.

OK In Health magazine’s founder Maria O’Farrell Carr came up with the idea in 2014.

At the time she thought it would be amazing if a huge group of like-minded people gathered as one to celebrate the Summer Solstice.

Since then, the Okanagan community has gotten behind this idea and the event now brings participants from all over the valley, across Canada and the U.S.

Last year more than 150 people turned up to enjoy the celebration.

This year they have a variety of presenters and speakers, such as Bob Etienne (a First Nations Holy Man from Osoyoos Indian Band), Maria O’Farrell Carr (OK In Health founder, Irish & Okanagan Sacred Tours and Celtic Wisdom Keeper), Dylan Smeaton CBP (Certified BodyTalk Practitioner from the South Okanagan Naturopathic Clinic & event co-host/MC) and Jennifer Cline from the South Okanagan Metaphysical Centre.

Anita Large will perform traditional Pow Wow Dancing and belly dancing will be provided by Miranda from Get Bent Yoga and Dance School.

This is a free community gathering and each person will receive a gift.

They ask if people could please RSVP here as Jennifer Innes from Penticton’s White Lioness Metaphysics Store in Penticton is bringing a small gift for everyone who attends.

The solstice is the longest day of the year, a day falling around late June when there are approximately 17 hours of light.

This year’s gathering is an opportunity to connect with the land and the lake and meet people in the community.

Organizers are calling on all healers, vibrational workers, drummers and all those who are just starting their spiritual journey, to come and meet those who have been working in the community for years.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.