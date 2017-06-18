Temporary market move

Photo: Contributed Busy market

The Penticton Farmers' Market is moving for a couple of upcoming weekends.

Erin Trainer, manager of the market, said it will move to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street on June 24 and July 1.

"We will be moving for the Peach City Beach Cruise and Canada Day," she said. "And people can park on the side streets or the Pen-High parking lot on those days."

Trainer said the market has been very busy since opening April 22 with the new layout on the 100 block working out and people settling in.

About 60 to 70 vendors show up every Saturday and they have liquor vendors again as well as people who have been coming for a long time.

The time for the market during the temporary move on those dates is still 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.