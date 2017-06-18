Park celebration

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Parkland supporters gathered in Penticton on Saturday for an uplifting event.

It was all part of a bench rededication and celebration at Okanagan Lake Park.

"We just wanted to celebrate again how wonderful it is that we have free parks and the freedom to assemble in them," said Jeanette Beaven, one of the organizers.

It was back in 2002 that The Protect Our Parkland group celebrated its successful defence of parkland with the dedication of the municipal bench for public use and enjoyment.

It was a tribute then to the tireless efforts of all those involved who worked to protect the park from the threat of commercial development and the subsequent dedication of major Penticton public parks in a referendum supported by 91 per cent of the voters, say organizers.

Fifteen years later that threat hasn't gone away, with Protect our Parkland gathering again to mark the occasion with a re-dedication celebration, Beaven said.

Saturday's celebration included brief speeches by Beaven and others involved in the past fight to save the park, as well as those who were active in the recent effort to save Skaha Park from development.

Speakers encouraged attendees to stay vigilant, reminding people that once parkland is gone, it's gone.

Beaven brought a light hearted touch to the celebration encouraging people to blow bubbles and play with Frisbees and beach balls.

Hannah Hyland, a member of Save Skaha Park and Penticton Citizens First, said she was there because she is proud and pleased to support anybody who believes in the intrinsic or holistic value that parks give to people rather than the money that they might possibly bring in.