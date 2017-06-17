A life cut short

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Walking for Andrew McAdam

Family members and friends of a teen whose life was cut short in 2011 remembered him at a special walk on Saturday.

The family of Andrew McAdam walked through Penticton, carrying a sign with his picture and a message, "always in our hearts and never forgotten."

"We do it to remember Andrew. We don't want anyone to forget," said his mother Linda Childs. "Grad parties are supposed to be fun, they are not supposed to be violent and at the end of the day we lost a young life."

McAdam, 16, was stabbed to death at a grad bush party in the Carmi area, attended by about 100 people, on June 17, 2011.

Jamie Wolanski, the young man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of the Penticton teen, was sentenced in September of 2013.

The loss of McAdam has been hard on the family and every June 17 they pay tribute to him.

Typically they start at the Penticton Museum and walk down Main Street to Okanagan Lake, then down the lake to the SS Sicamous.

There they sit on the grass and write memories of and messages for McAdam on balloons, then tie them together and let them go.

"I find when I do this I feel like he is with us," said Childs. "And today when I got in the car one of his favourite songs was on the radio."

His sister Samantha McAdam, who he went with to the party, said it was important to her to participate every year.

"It's so that people know he did exist and that he was a good person and we won't forget him and who he was." she said. "It's something little we can do for him that means a lot."